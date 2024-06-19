DALLAS (WSVN) — Rear dash camera video captured the moment a driver struck two cyclists in Texas, leading to one of the cyclists getting run over.

A group of cyclists near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport became victims after they were struck on Monday by a driver who didn’t stop.

The dashcam video shows the driver of a white SUV slamming into two cyclists and running over one of them.

Witnesses said the driver didn’t stop and kept driving.

Authorities were able to catch up and arrest the man who they said is responsible.

As of Wednesday night, there is no word on the charges the motorist will be facing.

Both cyclists are expected to be OK.

