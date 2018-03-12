Video shows stranger stopping traffic to help elderly man cross street

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WSVN) — A bystander’s video showing an act of kindness is going viral for all the right reasons.

E’Ondria Weems took the video on her cell phone Sunday, showing a man getting out of his car in the middle of the road. He walks over to an elderly gentleman with a walker, helping him as he slowly crossed the street.

At one point the stranger could be seen stopping oncoming cars in order to ensure the man crossed safely.

“This man stopped traffic to help him… and my heart,” Weems wrote in the video’s caption.

She shared it to Facebook, where it quickly went viral. In just one day, the video has already been viewed over 2.7 million times, getting nearly 64,000 shares on the social media site.

