CHAPIN, South Carolina (WJCL) — Newly released footage shows two members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol chasing a pig on a busy interstate.

The video was released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In it, you can see the two troopers running down I-26 in Chapin to grab the loose swine.

The pig was rescued without injury, and the troopers were able to have traffic resume.

The pig found a good home after the incident, officials said..

