Video shows pet sitter slamming puppy to the ground

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (WSVN) — A woman has been fired from her job as a pet sitter after surveillance cameras captured her abusing a puppy.

Video posted by the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation shows the woman forcibly tossing the 10-month-old puppy to the ground.

It is unclear if the animal was injured in the incident.

According to the nonprofit organization, the dog’s owner said they were out and saw the incident on camera and rushed back home.

According to Fox 11, Rover, the company that the dog sitter worked for, released a statement saying the woman had been fired.

“The activity depicted in this video is shocking and appalling. We have permanently deactivated this sitter from our platform and will continue to investigate,” the statement said. “Any incident of this nature is extremely rare on our platform, and we take it very seriously. We’ve reached out to the owner to cover any sort of veterinary expenses.”

