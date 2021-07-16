NEW YORK (WSVN) — A video shows the scary moment a man tried to kidnap a boy in front of his mother, and the woman jumping in to action to save him.

The New York City Police Department released surveillance video showing the moments which they said took place Thursday around 8 p.m. in Queens.

Here’s a closer look at the suspects and the vehicle they were in. pic.twitter.com/B1uwOhiUJd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

Video shows the 5-year-old boy walking with his mother and other children when a man gets out of a maroon car, grabs the boy and puts him in the back seat of the car. Another person can be seen in the passenger seat of the car.

The mom and other children are then seen running to the car and pulling the boy from the back seat before the kidnapper drives away.

Three other people are also seen running up in what looks like an attempt to stop the driver. One man appears to knock of the left side mirror of the vehicle as it passes by him.

Police are now searching for two suspects and ask that anyone

