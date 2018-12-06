Video shows man pushing stranger into path of truck

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man accused of almost killing a man.

Surveillance video shows a man, wearing a neon yellow jacket, appearing to intentionally push a complete stranger into the path of an oncoming box truck.

The man is then seen walking away while the victim ended up stuck under the truck’s tire until a good Samaritan motioned for the driver to back up and free him.

“He’s listed in critical condition with a collapsed lung and scrapes, bumps and bruises and we think he is going to make it, which is great news,” said Los Angeles Police officer Mike Lopez.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man after Los Angeles firefighters spotted him walking in the Downtown area.

No information on the suspect has been given by police.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.