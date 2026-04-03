(WSVN) - Seattle Police arrested a man after surveillance video captured him nearly shoving a bystander in front of an oncoming train.

Video shows the victim maintaining his balance during the encounter and survived without falling onto the tracks. Authorities say the suspect pushed the man twice before running away from the scene.

The suspect faces a charge of attempted murder following the incident and is scheduled to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

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