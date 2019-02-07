Video shows Malamute relaxing while being buried in the snow

AVIEMORE, Scotland (WSVN) – Video showing an Alaskan Malamute being buried in the snow by his owners has gone viral.

The video, posted by the YouTube page Life with Malamutes, shows Phil the dog laying down and relaxing and while his owners shovel snow on top of him.

According to the Daily Mail, Phil lives with his two owners Emma-Leigh and Shane Matthews.

Phil’s owners said he loves the snow and he will often dig his way into it. They also said snow will act as an insulator when you are buried in it.

According to the American Kennel Club, Alaskan Malamutes have a thick waterproof double coat that is adapted to harsh Arctic life.

To see more videos of Phil, check out the family’s YouTube page. You can also follow them on Instagram.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.