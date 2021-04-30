Video shows grandma bonobo playing with granddaughter at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSVN) — It appears humans aren’t the only creatures who adore their grandchildren.

Video posted to Facebook by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden showed a bonobo named Lana playing with her 8-month-old granddaughter Amali.

Amali could be seen smiling and apparently laughing as Lana showered her with kisses.

According to the zoo, bonobos share more than 98% of their DNA with humans and are our closest living relative. Like humans, bonobos live in family groups and are highly intelligent.

