Video shows gorillas trying to dodge rain at SC zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSVN) — It looks like we aren’t the only ones trying to avoid getting stuck in the rain.

Video posted by the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, shows a group of gorillas huddled under underneath an overhang as the rain comes down.

The gorillas briefly look around before they rush off to a drier place, with babies in tow.

Since being posted, the video has been watched thousands of times.

