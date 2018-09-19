Video shows ‘firenado’ pulling hose out of firefighter’s hands

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (WSVN) — Newly released video shows firefighters in Canada battling a fire tornado.

The video was recorded on Aug. 19 in British Columbia, and it shows the fiery twister wrestling the hose from firefighters, sending it over 100 feet in the air before melting it.

A “firenado,” also known as a fire devil, is created by a mix of fire and whirl of wind or smoke.

Firefighters say the “firenado” was more than 200-feet high and that it threw burning logs across their control line for 45-minutes.

