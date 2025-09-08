(CNN) — Gruesome video shows a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee getting stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train – a case that has turned into a flashpoint as the Trump administration vows to crack down on crime in large, predominantly Democratic cities.

The unprovoked attack happened shortly before 10 p.m. August 22, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. A caller said a woman was stabbed in the throat.

The victim, Iryna Zarutska, fled Ukraine in 2022 with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war with Russia – “and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States,” her obituary states.

Zarutska attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, worked at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria, was a talented artist and had dreams of becoming a veterinary assistant.

Video of the attack shows Zarutska entering a train car and taking a seat directly in front of the suspect, court documents state.

“The train travels for approximately four and half minutes before the suspect pulls knife from his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” a police detective wrote in an affidavit.

“Blood visibly drips on the floor as the defendant walks away from the victim. The victim goes unresponsive shortly after the attack. The defendant is the assailant on the video. There appears to be no interaction between the victim and defendant,” the affidavit states.

The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration and charged with first-degree murder.

A judge has ordered Brown to be evaluated for 60 days in a local hospital. CNN is trying to reach his attorney for comment.

Brown has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for armed robbery, felony larceny and breaking and entering.

He spent more than five years behind bars for robbery with a dangerous weapon, state records show.

Earlier this year, Brown was charged with misuse of 911 after he allegedly asked officers to investigate a “man-made” material that controlled when he ate, walked and talked, court documents state. Officers told Brown “the issue was a medical issue,” and there was nothing more they could do. Brown became upset and called 911, the records state.

President Donald Trump, who has recently escalated the presence of federal troops in urban areas as a crime-deterrent, denounced the slaying and called the killer a “madman, a lunatic.”

“It’s right on the tape, not really watchable because it’s so horrible,” Trump said of the surveillance footage “She’s just sitting there.”

The president offered his condolences to the victim’s family and vowed to “get to the end” of violent crime.

“When you have horrible killings you have to take horrible actions,” he said.

Debate over sharing footage of the killing

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles offered her condolences and came under criticism for her responses to the slaying.

Her initial statement, days after Zarutska’s death, did not identify the victim but focused on the suspect, homelessness and mental illness.

“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers go out to the young women’s family and friends. This is a tragic situation that sheds light on problems with society safety nets related to mental healthcare and the systems that should be in place,” Lyles’ initial statement said.

“While I do not know the specifics of the man’s medical record, what I have come to understand is that he has long struggled with mental health and appears to have suffered a crisis,” the mayor said.

“I want to be clear that I am not villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused,” she continued. “Also, those who are unhoused are more frequently the victim of crimes and not the perpetrators. … We, as a community, must do better for those members of our community who need help and have no place to go.”

The mayor identified the victim in a social media post more than a week later.

“The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family,” the Democratic mayor wrote Saturday.

“Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken – and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.”

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy lambasted the mayor’s response.

“Charlotte’s Mayor doesn’t want the media to show you the ugly truth. Why? Because she and other public officials in her city bear responsibility,” Duffy posted on X on Sunday.

Duffy also slammed local authorities, citing the suspect’s criminal record.

“By failing to properly punish him, Charlotte failed Iryna Zarutska and North Carolinians.”

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, posted about the stabbing on social media and blasted major media organizations for what he described as a lack of coverage.

Violent crime is down 25%, mid-year stats show

In the first half of this year, “Charlotte experienced a 25% reduction in violent crime, which includes homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, encompassing shootings,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Overall crime has decreased 8%, the department said.

The data, released in July, compares violent crime from January through June 2025 with the same period last year.

“I am incredibly proud of our patrol officers, who are in our neighborhoods daily, engaging with the community, observing suspicious activity and providing our detectives with the crucial information needed to arrest violent offenders,” Deputy Chief Ryan Butler said in July.

Zarutska was stabbed in Charlotte’s South End, a neighborhood that was transformed into an area of high-end apartments, restaurants, shops and breweries – fueled by the 2007 debut of the light rail system.

Victim fled fighting in Ukraine, only to be killed in the US

Despite her youth, Zarutska was already an accomplished artist who quickly became fluent in English.

“Iryna graduated from Synergy College in Kyiv with a degree in Art and Restoration,” her obituary states. “She shared her creativity generously, gifting family and friends with her artwork. She loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit.”

Zarutska “also had a deep love for animals” and wanted to become a veterinary assistant. “She often cared for her neighbors’ pets, and many fondly remember seeing her walking them through the neighborhood, always with her radiant smile,” the tribute states.

She attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College from 2023 to 2025, a spokesperson told CNN.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the death of one of our former students, Iryna Zarutska, whose life was taken in this tragic event,” the spokesperson said.

She was also a beloved coworker at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria.

“We lost not only an incredible employee, but a true friend,” the restaurant posted on social media. “Iryna, we miss you more than words can say.”

Despite the horrors of her home country, Zarutska “just had a heart of gold,” a family friend told WCNC.

“She was always very helpful, very supportive,” said the friend, identified only as Lonnie. “She was a sweetheart. And it makes me sick to think that she’s gone.”

Lonnie described the daily bombing in Ukraine that Zarutska endured and the agony of not knowing “if you’re going to live or breathe another day.”

Zarutska found refuge in Charlotte, only to lose her life there.

“It’s very, very sickening and sad that we have such evil in our society today,” Lonnie said.

Zarutska is survived by her parents, two siblings and her life partner.

