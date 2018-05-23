Video shows eagle snatching a fox that’s holding a rabbit

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. (WSVN) — A tussle between two predators over the same prey briefly took to the sky in Washington State.

Photographers watched as a fox ran through a field in San Juan Island National Historic Park while carrying a rabbit in its mouth.

But an eagle decided he wanted the fox’s meal, and swooped down to try to grab the rabbit in its talons.

When the fox wouldn’t let go, the bird carried both of them up about 20 feet in the air as the eagle and fox continued to fight over the small animal.

Eventually the eagle prevailed, as the fox fell to the ground without its dinner. Though the raptor made off with the rabbit in the dramatic struggle, photographer Kevin Ebi said the fox was fine after the hard landing and “shook it all off.”

