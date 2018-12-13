Video shows drivers stop in middle of express way to collect cash from Brink’s truck

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WSVN) — The rush hour commute on a New Jersey highway turned into a mad dash for money after a Brink’s truck got into a car accident.

Sabrina Quagliozzi recorded video of drivers stopping in the middle of the road to collect cash that spilled out onto the road.

According to the Bergen Record, police said two crashes were caused by people trying to collect cash.

The total amount of money lost is not known.

