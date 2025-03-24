CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSVN) — A video out of West Virginia shows a car narrowly missing a young girl stepping off her school bus.

The car came flying by, ignoring the stop sign and barely missing her.

Cameras captured the girl hesitate for just a second and that hesitation might’ve saved her life.

Law enforcement officials in West Virginia wasted no time in tracking down the driver and making an arrest.

The driver was identified as Kevin Webster.

Detectives said Webster was driving on a revoked license from a previous driving under the influence charge.

Webster faces a long list of charges, including reckless driving and illegally passing a school bus.

