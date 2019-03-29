Video shows DoorDash driver sipping milkshake before making delivery

STOCKTON, Calif. (WSVN) — A California family’s surveillance camera captured video of what appears to be a DoorDash delivery driver taking a sip from a milkshake he is supposed to be delivering.

Video shows the man walking up to the door with the milkshake and food in hand and appearing to take a sip from the straw before the front door opens and he hands the drink to 14-year-old Rishab Malhotra.

“I felt really disgusted about what had happened,” said Rishab.

Rishab told Fox 40 that he didn’t find out what happened until the next day when they family saw it on the surveillance footage the next day.

The family said luckily, nobody got sick from the act. But the incident left a sour taste in their mouths.

DoorDash released a statement in response to the video that reads:

“We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to give our customers every day. We reached out to this customer immediately after being notified of this event three weeks ago. We have since taken appropriate actions, including deactivating the dasher from our platform for failing to follow and maintain our standards of food safety.”

