Video shows dog helping shovel snow in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WSVN) — A Massachusetts dog is proving that he is more than just man’s best friend; he is also man’s best helper.

Cellphone video shows Rossi shoveling snow after a storm swept through Boston.

Rossi seemed to enjoy the task and was seen clearing a parking lot with the shovel in his mouth.

His owner, Emily Marschok, shared the clip to social media, and Rossi has since gone viral and proven that humans do not deserve dogs.

