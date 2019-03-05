Video shows deputies giving flowers to girl who beat rare cancer

(WSVN) - A 9-year-old from Texas was celebrated by deputies after she beat a rare form of cancer.

Officers cheered her on and gave her flowers as she returned to school near Fort Worth, Texas.

After undergoing surgery and treatments, she’s ready to get back to friends and learning.

She suffered from an aggressive form of cancer that only about one in 500,000 people will develop.

