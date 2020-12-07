Video shows DC, Maryland firefighters arguing over hose line during car fire

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A heated exchange between first responders from two different jurisdictions was caught on camera.

Two fire departments are now reviewing the actions of their own firefighters.

Flames and tempers flared Saturday night, as firefighters from Washington, D.C. and Maryland worked to put out a car engulfed in flames on a stretch of highway just outside of the nation’s capital.

“Driver! Get off my line! Hey! Get off my [expletive] line!” yelled a firefighter.

Officials from both jurisdictions said the actions of their firefighters are under investigation.

Helmet video from a Prince George’s County firefighter shows the Maryland crew already on the scene working on the blazing car.

That’s when a D.C. engine allegedly pulled up to the scene and parked on the Maryland crew’s hose line.

The fire crew from Maryland believes the D.C. firefighters were purposefully hindering their efforts to stop the fire.

They were so upset by the ordeal that they reported it to dispatch.

“Not sure if you copy. Engine 809’s message. He did advise that D.C.’s parked on their hose line refusing to get off,” said a dispatcher.

While it isn’t clear why the D.C. fire engine would park on the other crew’s hose line, it didn’t seem to bother the D.C. crew at all, with one D.C. firefighter appearing to laugh in response to the calls for the engine to move.

“Why’d you park on our line? You’ll be all right,” said one firefighter.

“Are you [expletive] kidding me? You’re a [expletive]!” another firefighter yelled back

As for the people inside the car that caught fire, one was taken to the hospital and the other refused treatment at the scene.

