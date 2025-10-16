MESQUITE, Texas (KTVT) — The Mesquite Police Department is praising one of its officers for a heroic act that was caught on camera.

A video posted to Facebook shows dashcam video of an officer on patrol just after midnight on September 30, when he sees sparks fly and a car catch fire on the other side of the highway. After exiting the highway and turning around, the officer pulls up to the scene on I-30 and Big Town Boulevard and sees a sedan in flames.

The video switches to his body-worn camera, showing the officer running up to the car. The driver can be heard crying in pain.

The door was stuck, so the officer tried to pull her out of the window but he was not able to. He was eventually able to pry the door open and get the driver out, about 30 seconds after reaching the car.

The video then shows he and another officer providing first aid before paramedics arrived, including applying a tourniquet to her leg, which had a significant laceration, police said.

“This act of bravery serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and commitment our officers show every day,” the Facebook post said.

Mesquite PD identified the driver as 21-year-old Jacqueline Tenorio of Dallas. She was later charged with driving while intoxicated.

