HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas homeowner said she got the startle of a lifetime when a crash that was caught on a door camera sent an SUV barreling into her house.

At around 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning, Eloisa Cavanauth is used to peace and quiet.

“Well, I was in the kitchen fixing my so-called breakfast,” she said.

Instead, a red SUV took flight after flight after crashing into a utility pole, ultimately flipping over onto her yard.

Cavanauth said the impact felt as if her house, located on Palmsprings Drive in a neighborhood east of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, was lifted off the ground.

“My kitchen, where you go out the door, was on fire, and it was a car burning,” she said, “but I didn’t know that. I thought a bomb had blown.”

Cavanauth said the driver got out of the car on his own. He was coherent, but she recalled seeing blood coming from his head.

“I don’t know his condition. All I know is they rushed him to the hospital, but he was talking,” she said,

Which is surprising, given the state of the man’s car. His fender was wrapped up in the fence he catapulted over.

As of Tuesday, Houston Police have not specified whether the motorist was under the influence or whether he’ll face any charges.

“You know, I’m just glad nothing happened to me, ’cause I am here by myself. You know, it could’ve been worse, it could’ve been worse,” said Cavanauth, “I just hope they take care of the mess they made, ’cause from what I could see, it was a pretty bad wreck, it was just awful.”

Thankfully, material things can be replaced, and homes can be fixed. Life, Cavanauth said, is irreplaceable.

“Yeah, I am still in shock, but it’ll be OK,” she said,

Neighbors say speeding is an issue in that area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.