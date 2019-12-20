Video shows Carnival cruise ships crashing into each other at Cozumel port

(WSVN) - Video shared on social media captured two Carnival cruise ships colliding into each other at a Mexican port.

The video, shared on Twitter by user @BruinMatthew, shows the bow of Carnival Legend grazing the side of Carnival Glory in Cozumel, Mexico.

“Here it goes!” one person is heard saying in the clip.

Carnival responded to a concerned user, saying “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. The next cruise for both ships is not impacted.”

We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. The next cruise for both ships is not impacted. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

It’s unclear if anybody was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.