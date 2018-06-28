Video shows bystander using impressive flying kick to take down violent homeless man

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A man was walking his dog in southern California when a homeless man used a piece of plywood with a nail in it to strike the man in his face, in a completely unprovoked attack.

When a bystander on the downtown Los Angeles street saw what was happening, he used a flying kick to take down the assailant, and surveillance video caught the brave act on camera.

Area resident Corey Smith said he joined the unidentified Good Samaritan and several other men to chase the suspect down the street, eventually catching up to him.

“I told him, ‘you know you’re going to jail, this is a citizens arrest, don’t move, the cops are coming,’” Smith told Fox 11. “He turned around and said ‘f**k you, get out of the way’ and turned to take off and one of the gentlemen I was with tackled him.”

That tackle took the homeless man face-first into the pavement, leaving him bloodied.

LAPD arrested the suspect, but did not identify him.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the Monday evening attack required hospitalization for the victim, who suffered a severe gash to his lip.

“His injuries were very very graphic, very tough to look at and try to hold a conversation with him, very large gash on his lip where his lip was slightly hanging,” said Claudia Oliveira, a friend of the victim.

Friends of the victim told Fox 11 he will need plastic surgery for his injuries.

