Video shows Bahamian migrants’ rescue off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video captured a U.S. Coast Guard rescue operation last week off the coast of West Palm Beach.

Coast Guard officials said they were tipped off about a boat that departed the Bahamas on Thanksgiving with migrants on board.

When the boat didn’t land in Boynton Beach as expected, officials searched and found the disabled vessel.

The migrants were treated before they were transferred to Bahamian authorities.

