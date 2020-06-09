Video shows baby alligators practicing death roll

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WSVN) — A photographer captured incredible videos showing baby alligators practicing a vital defensive move.

Dana McCuller told Fox 13 she loves taking photos of animals and nature at a pond near her home in Lake Charles Louisiana.

McCuller said she has been photographing a female gator she named “Cheesecake” for almost six years. McCuller said her Facebook friends have dubbed Cheescake’s babies “the cheese sticks.”

McCuller said she went out Sunday and captured video of one of the Cheese Sticks eating from scraps a neighbor had discarded into the pond while cleaning fish. While feeding, the baby gator is spotted latching on to a piece of scrap and doing a death roll.

McCuller shared the video to Facebook with many saying how cute the “itty bitty death rolls” were.

“The ‘death rolls’ were the cutest and least intimidating thing I’ve ever seen,” McCuller said in one comment.

