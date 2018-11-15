Video shows Arkansas Police in intense shootout with suspect

TONITOWN, Ark. WSVN — Arkansas Police have released dash camera video showing a tense shootout between officers and a suspect.

Video shows a Springdale Police officer following the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, and trying to stop him. As the officer tried to stop the suspect, he opened fire, leading to a shootout.

Police said Cobos-Cenobio fled the scene before he was ultimately stopped and he surrendered to police.

Investigators said Cobos-Cenobio was shot in the shoulder. He was treated at the hospital and then taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave — as a part of protocol — pending the investigation.

Charges are now pending.

