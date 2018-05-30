Video of young boy helping elderly woman up stairs goes viral

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — A young Georgia boy’s random act of kindness has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Riley Duncan posted a video on Facebook that shows a young boy helping an elderly woman with a walker climb up a set of stairs.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/188964271113977/permalink/1999592933384426/

The 8-year-old was in a car with his family when he saw the woman crossing the street. He stopped traffic and rushed over to help her, Duncan told WSB-TV.

The boy didn’t know he was being recorded as he held the woman’s arms and slowly guided her up each stair. She gave the boy a hug for his kindness.

“She told him that he’s special,” the boy’s mother told the news station.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.