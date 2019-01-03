Video of squirrel eating egg roll captivates internet

(WSVN) - Move over Pizza Rat, we now have a new furry rodent to love.

Video posted by Twitter user WhatIsNewYork of a squirrel eating an egg roll is making the rounds on the internet.

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

The furry creature could be seen chowing down on the deep-fried snack while sitting in a tree.

“Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll,” the tweet read.

Twitter users weighed in on the video, some joking about how the squirrel forgot the duck sauce while others noted how hard it is to keep up with New Year’s resolutions.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had been seen over 277,000 times.

