Video of grandfather, granddaughter duo dancing together goes viral

READING, MASS. (WSVN) – A grandfather and granddaughter tap-dancing duo from Massachusetts is blowing up the Internet.

Maeve and Bill Jones are two-stepping their way into America’s hearts, and it’s the first time they danced together. He’s 72. She’s 10.

“It’s crazy,” said Maeve Jones. “My mom says my grandfather loves to dance, and I asked him if he wanted to do a tap duet with me, and we did it. And it’s amazing.”

“They’re probably aren’t too many tap-dancing grandfathers around,” Bill Jones said. “I was very proud to do it, and I was surprised at the response.”

They rehearsed the routine six times, and, dancing runs in their blood. Bill’s grandmother was a professional.

“(She) was in vaudeville, probably burlesque, and my father danced, and I danced with him when I was 4 years old,” Bill said. “So she’s like the fifth generation down from my grandmother.”

Bill even pulled out a cartwheel for the routine.

“I decided to do a cartwheel again. I hadn’t done them in a while,” he said. “I used to do a bunch of other tricks, but that’s the last trick I have left.”

Maeve was impressed by her grandfather’s cartwheel.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “I had no idea he could do one.”

Maeve’s dance instructor has high praise for the act.

“I was actually surprised at how well Bill could tap,” said Elyse Williamson. “So they kept surprising me what they could handle when I gave them choreography.”

“I hope we can dance again sometime,” Bill said.

