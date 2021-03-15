Video of 6-year-old calming down younger brother on verge of tears goes viral

(WSVN) - A video of a little boy calming down his younger brother who was on the verge of a tantrum has gone viral.

A woman who goes by Ashleyoutloud on Twitter posted video of an adorable interaction between two of her sons.

My four year old was about to have a whole tantrum and my 6 year old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down…. I’d say I’m doing freaking alright pic.twitter.com/wkGYPn0H4a — ♥️B⚘ O⚘ Y⚘ MOM♥️ (@Ashleyoutloud) March 15, 2021

The video shows her 4-year-old son, who she said was frustrated as he was unable to play a video game that was charging.

As he begins to cry, his older brother gets him to do some deep breathing in an effort to calm him down.

“Breathe,” the 6-year-old is heard saying as he takes in some breaths with his sibling.

After a couple of breaths, the 4-year-old instantly stops crying and is then comforted by his older brother.

The video instantly went viral on Twitter with people praising the young boy and some users joking and asking if he is taking clients.

Is he taking clients? Because I think I need this pic.twitter.com/aP9qTuT7Ij — N 💈 (@naidotnyc) March 15, 2021

