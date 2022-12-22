(WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a group of otters playing in the snow in Seattle.

According to FOX13 Tampa Bay, the adorable encounter was filmed by Cassie Wistrom in the Cedar Park Neighborhood.

In the video, an otter was seen using it’s belly to slide down a deck in Lake Washington, which prompted other otters to do that same.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, it’s common for river otters to be in the state’s pond, lakes and other waterways, but they are rarely seen.

The agency said otters try to stay in ice-free areas during the winter.

It’s common for people to confuse river otters with sea otters, their larger cousins.

Sea otters reside in saltwater and will only come to shore to rest and give birth while river otters live in brackish, fresh or saltwater.

The agency said river otters can also travel on land for considerable distances.

