KALAMAZOO, Michigan (WWJ) — Video shows the moments a baby was tossed by its mother from a burning home and caught by a Kalamazoo, Michigan, police officer.

Kalamazoo police responded to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on May 15 for a report of a mother and her infant being trapped on the porch of the two-story home.

When officers arrived, they spotted the mother leaning out of a second-floor window on the left side of the home and holding her baby as smoke surrounded them.

In bodycam footage, Kalamazoo Police Officer Arnett can be heard telling the mother, “Hey, throw me your kid. Kick out the screen.” The mother can be seen dropping her child into Arnett’s arms. A ladder was brought to the window, and the mother safely climbed down.

The mother and the baby were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but neither suffered injuries, according to police.

Other residents of the home, which is divided into three separate living units, safely evacuated on their own and were unharmed.

The fire damaged the home’s interior staircase, forcing crews to use ladders to access the second-floor porch and enter the residence. Most of the fire occurred on the right side of the home, but authorities say some flames spread into the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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