(WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for injuring a man in his vehicle at a red light in Tennessee.

Cameras captured a white sedan pulling up next to a convertible BMW and the windows rolling down. A passenger in the backseat could be seen throwing a firework into the convertible before the vehicle ran a red to flee the scene.

The victim was just sitting in his car at the light when the firework landed in his convertible. He tried to throw the firework out of the car before it went off but wasn’t able to do so quickly enough.

He was left with minor burns after the attack.

Police have not yet caught the culprits.

