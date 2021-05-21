Video captures dog narrowly escaping gator at Charleston dock

(WSVN) - Cameras captured the moment a curious dog was able to escape from an alligator in South Carolina.

Video released by Montana Knife Company captured an 8-foot gator as it lept out of the water to grab a dog along a dock in Charleston.

The gator latched onto the dog and pulled the pooch into the water.

Somehow the dog was able to escape from the gator’s grip and swam away.

Witnesses scooped the dog out of the water.

The pooch is said to be OK after only sustaining some scratches to its snout.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.