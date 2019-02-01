NJ man charged with insurance fraud after video appears to show him intentionally falling

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WSVN) — Police in New Jersey arrested a man accused of slipping and falling on purpose to file an insurance claim.

Surveillance video captured the man putting ice into a cup from a machine at his workplace before throwing it on the floor.

Moments later, he’s seen slowly falling and laying flat on the ground.

Middlesex County prosecutors identified the person in the video as 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky who they said fell intentionally to file a “bogus” insurance claim.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system,” Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

Officials said Goldinsky filed a false insurance claim at some point between Sept. 1, 2018 and Nov. 1, 2018 for the ambulance service and treatment he received at the hospital.

Goldinsky was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with third degree insurance fraud and theft by deception.

He’s due in court on Feb. 7.

