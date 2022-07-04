(WSVN) - A&M Farms recalled whole Vidalia onions sold through Wegman’s and Publix grocery stores, under the brand name Little Bear.

Vidalia onions were recalled over listeria contamination concerns on June 30.

Listeria can cause infection in the bloodstream and brain.

The onions were shipped to Florida, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

You’re advised to throw them away or return them for a refund.

