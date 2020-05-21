Victoria’s Secret to close 250 stores in U.S. and Canada

(WSVN) - The parent company of retailer Victoria’s Secret has announced plans to close 250 stores.

The fashion retailer’s parent company L Brands released its first-quarter results for 2020, Wednesday. In a commentary released with the report, L Brands said moving forward, they estimate they will close about 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020.

According to Fox Business, the company will also close 50 Bath & Body Works locations as well.

L Brands said they reported a first-quarter operating loss of $317.7 million compared to operating income of $153.3 million last year, while and net loss was $296.9 million compared to net income of $40.3 million last year.

The company closed all their stores in North America on March 17 due to the pandemic. The company said they expect the majority of their stores will be open by the end of July.

