Vicky Bakery announces nationwide shipping

(WSVN) - There’s good news if you moved from South Florida and still crave Vicky Bakery.

The South Florida-based bakery announced Tuesday that it now ships anywhere across the US.

It's finally here!! Vicky Bakery's NATION WIDE SHIPPING!! 🤩🤩 Straight from our bakery to your home, welcome our delicious pastelitos into your kitchen and enjoy baking them with your loved ones! We're excited to share this MIA staple with the rest of the country 💌 pic.twitter.com/7bh0IDvcUx — Vicky Bakery (@VickyBakery) February 5, 2020

“Straight from our bakery to your home,” a social media post read.

Items eligible for shipping include guava pastelitos, cheese pastelitos and a mix of guava and cheese pastelitos.

Vicky Bakery says the pastries are ready to bake and include instructions on its website.

According to the order page, there’s a two-dozen minimum for delivery.

Shipping costs vary depending on the location.

