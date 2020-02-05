Vicky Bakery announces nationwide shipping

(WSVN) - There’s good news if you moved from South Florida and still crave Vicky Bakery.
The South Florida-based bakery announced Tuesday that it now ships anywhere across the US.
“Straight from our bakery to your home,” a social media post read.
Items eligible for shipping include guava pastelitos, cheese pastelitos and a mix of guava and cheese pastelitos.
Vicky Bakery says the pastries are ready to bake and include instructions on its website.
According to the order page, there’s a two-dozen minimum for delivery.
Shipping costs vary depending on the location.
