Dog owners are being warned that those convenient communal water bowls found in public parks and shops might pose serious health risks to their pets.

While it’s common for dogs to seek out the first available water source when thirsty, experts caution that these shared bowls can harbor harmful pathogens.

“There are several infectious or communicable diseases that dogs can get when they drink out of communal water bowls,” said Lori Teller, a clinical professor at Texas A&M University.

These diseases can lead to severe symptoms, including bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and kidney disease, according to Teller.

If not cleaned regularly or if water is left standing for too long, the bowls can become breeding grounds for environmental contaminants, mold, toxins, and parasites. Diseases such as salmonella, leptospirosis, and kennel cough are among the risks.

“They’re dogs—they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do,” said Paul Jackowski, a dog owner, acknowledging how hard it can be to prevent pets from drinking from these bowls.

However, the dangers are real. Tiara Mike, who lost her dog last summer after a visit to the dog park, shared her experience: “[Vets] assumed it was from eating and drinking after other dogs.”

Despite the risks, veterinarians caution against depriving dogs of water, especially in hot weather.

“If your dog is suffering from becoming overheated, then the risk of drinking out of the water bowl is going to become a lot less than your dog getting heat stroke or heat exhaustion or severe dehydration,” Teller explained.

The best course of action, vets say, is to come prepared. Bringing a water bottle specifically for your dog is a simple and effective way to keep them hydrated and safe while enjoying the outdoors.

