Veterans, Gold Star Families to receive lifetime passes to national parks

(WSVN) - Veterans and Gold Star Families will soon be able to visit the country’s national parks for free.

“With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting Veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter,” said Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt in a statement.

Veterans, Gold Star Families get free entrance to national parks, refuges, other public lands https://t.co/EbctuXSWAX via #VAntagePoint — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) November 4, 2020

Entrance and recreation fees will be waived, and veterans and Gold Star families will have free access to “approximately 2,000 public locations spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands.”

Those currently serving in the military already received a free annual pass. Now it will be extended to veterans and Gold Star families, or the next of kin of a member of the US Armed Forces who lost their life in a “qualifying situation,” such as a war, an international terrorist attack, or a military operation outside of the US.

