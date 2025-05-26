MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrations are set to take place across the country, including here in South Florida, in honor of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the thousands who are still missing.

A spectacular sight in the sky celebrating all branches of the United States military this Memorial Day.

The Hyundai Air Show returned to Miami Beach near Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets, where families, veterans, and first-timers came together to honor those who served.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” said Chae Sheek, an attendee. “Because Grandpa was in the military, my brother’s in it right now, and I’m leaving in August. So, it’s a big day for my family.

A wreath-laying ceremony, as well as a 21-gun salute, will also take place at the War Memorial Cenotaph in front of Miami Beach Police headquarters.

The airshow will last from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Memorial Day ceremony will also be held in Lauderdale Park in Fort Lauderdale.

In Washington, D.C., military veterans, their families, and civilians gathered for the annual “Rolling to Remember Ride.”

“It is emotional because my dad did serve. He’s in a much better place now,” said Taz Sellers, a Rolling to Remember rider. “Especially since my dad passed, it’s kind of anything to do that honors our military is important. And so today is for, you know, not only my dad but all of our veterans.”

Spectators and riders came from all over the country to honor the members of the military who have lost their lives, as well as prisoners of war and over 83,000 service members who are still missing in action.

“They have their barbeque, and they get to drink their beer and go party on the beach, and it kind of marks the beginning of summer, but none of that would be possible if it weren’t for the sacrifices of the men and women that have served our country,” said Taz.

At Arlington National Cemetery, a somber tradition to honor America’s fallen heroes is called “Flags In.”

“It kind of makes me think about how small of a blip in time my career has been, as vast as it may seem, I guess, in the grand scheme of things,” said one soldier. “But then you come out here, you see the endless amount of years, and the wars and conflicts that we’ve been in, and how many soldiers we’ve lost over time.”

The third US Army infantry regiment heads out to place American flags in front of the graves of over 400,000 service members and their families. For many army members, it is a sacred tradition.

“I’m thankful and grateful,” said another soldier. “I think as Americans, we should just really take the time to honor on this special day.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.