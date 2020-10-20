Veteran Georgia firefighter dies while on duty

CAMILLA, Ga. (WSVN) — A Georgia fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a firefighter died while on duty.

The Camilla Fire Department announced the passing of 54-year-old Capt. Keith Obrian Williams on Saturday.

The department said Williams, who was with the department for 32 years, was found unresponsive by fellow firefighters.

His team members attempted life-saving procedures, but they were unsuccessful.

Williams is survived by his mother and five adult children.

