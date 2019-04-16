Veteran crawls to Boston Marathon finish line after running for his fallen comrades

(WSVN) - A Marine veteran crawled his way to the Boston Marathon finish line with purpose.

Micah Herndon crossed the line on his hands and knees, Monday.

Herndon ran the race to pay tribute to the memory of three men who died while serving by his side in Afghanistan.

“I watched my buddy get blown up on my 21st birthday,” he said. “One way for me to deal with everything is to get in my own zone and my own head space and just go. The reason why I run is for them.”

This marine ran the Boston Marathon to honor his fellow soldiers who didn't make it back from Afghanistan. He crawled to the finish line. RESPECT 🙏 (via @dana_gio6) pic.twitter.com/LgPfzw3JaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2019

Just steps from the finish line, his legs locked up with severe cramping — but he pushed on, finishing in 3 hours and 38 minutes.

It was important to him that he finished under his own power.

Herdon hopes his display of determination will help others who are struggling.

