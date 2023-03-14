(CNN) – An Oklahoma woman says she is traumatized after she was attacked by someone’s pet monkey, on her own front porch.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting in her house when she saw the monkey on her front porch.

“I was sitting here in this exact spot and I looked at the window and there was a monkey looking at me,” Parker said. “And I said oh my god, there is a monkey, and I took a second take and I said, there is a monkey on the front porch.”

Parker said she was stunned.

“He was trying to get into my house. The little button you push in on the screen door, he had broken it off. I was literally hanging onto my door trying to hold the door closed,” Parker said.

Parker said she called the police and went outside when the officers got there. That’s when she was attacked.

“He jumped up my back and landed on my head, got on my head and grabbed handfuls of hair and just ripped it out and then ripped my ear almost completely off my head,” Parker said.

Police said the monkey ran off after the attack.

“As we were looking for the primate two shots were fired. They did come from the area of the victims’ residence, Tim Duncan, Dickson Police Chief said. “Officers went back to the house and found that a family member of the victim had shot the primate.”

Parker and police said they didn’t know someone had a pet monkey.

“It’s scary. It’s absolutely scary. Very traumatizing,” Parker said.

Friends of the monkey said his name was Jack.

Parker said because of her injury, she can’t work. She said she will need plastic surgery. Parker is also worried about the safety of others.

“Do I let my child go outside and play and be a normal child, or do I worry every time we step outside if we are going to be attacked by something? It is very traumatizing. It is very scary,” Parker said.

There is no word yet on who owned the monkey.

Police said having the monkey is not illegal.

The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office.

