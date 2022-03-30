(WSVN) - Verizon is warning customers of a potential scam going around.

Users say they have been receiving texts from their own phone number alerting them that their March bill was paid.

It then offers them a gift, with a link included, that allegedly takes them to a Russian state TV network.

Verizon says they are working on it, but they urge people not to open and to delete any suspicious texts.

