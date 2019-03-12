Verizon looking into texting outage affecting ‘tons’ of customers on east coast.

(WSVN) - A widespread outage is affecting Verizon Wireless customers across the east coast.

The wireless provider took to Twitter to address the many users messaging them about not being able to send text messages.

“We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast,” they wrote. “Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being affected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

Customers from North Carolina, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Florida were among the many people reporting issues.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.