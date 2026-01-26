(CNN) — Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said Sunday she has had “enough” of Washington’s orders, as she works to unite the country after the US capture of its former leader Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez has been walking a tight-rope since being backed by the US to lead the country in the interim; balancing keeping Maduro loyalists on board at home while trying to ensure the White House is happy.

Now, almost a month into her new role, Rodríguez has pushed back on the US, amid ongoing pressure including a series of demands for Venezuela to resume oil production.

“Enough already of Washington’s orders over politicians in Venezuela,” she told a group of oil workers in Puerto La Cruz city, at an event broadcast by state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión.

“Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and our internal conflicts. This Republic has paid a very high price for having to confront the consequences of fascism and extremism in our country.”

The White House has maintained steady pressure on Venezuela since Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized in a raid in early January and taken to the US, where the former leader is facing charges.

Rodríguez, Maduro’s former deputy, has insisted in recent weeks that the US does not govern Venezuela but, equally, has not sought confrontation with Washington.

US President Donald Trump had claimed the US was “going to run” Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of Maduro’s capture, but he later backed Rodríguez as the country’s interim leader.

CNN has contacted the White House for comment on Rodríguez’s latest statement.

Seeking stability

For the past 25 years, oil-rich socialist Venezuela has been in constant confrontation with the US. But after deposing Maduro, Washington is now seeking to secure a stable source of authority in Caracas.

Internally, the country remains divided among Maduro loyalists, left-wing opposition and “Chavistas No-Maduristas” – supporters of the late Hugo Chávez who reject Maduro, accusing him of betraying 21st-century socialist ideals.

Days after the US strikes on Caracas in early January, the Trump administration outlined a number of demands that Venezuela must agree to, including cutting ties with China, Iran, Russia and Cuba, and agreeing to partner exclusively with the US on oil production, two senior White House officials told CNN at the time.

Rodríguez was also expected to prioritize the Trump administration and US oil companies for future oil sales.

Venezuela’s main economic driver is oil. The country has the world’s largest reserves of extra-heavy crude, a variety that requires a more complex and expensive refining process but which is also compatible with US refineries.

CNN’s Ivonne Valdes Garay, Isabelle D’Antonio, Rocio Muñoz-Ledo and Mauricio Torres contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.