Venezuelans protest against Maduro in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Venezuelans lined the streets in Brickell to speak out against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Dozens of protesters made their way outside of the Venezuelan Consulate Wednesday morning to demonstrate against the president.

The protest occurred after Maduro started a new six-year presidency in Venezuela, which many find illegitimate.

He has been president while the country has descended into economic and political despair.

The food and medicine shortages the country faces have been blamed on Maduro and his leadership.

Protesters took to the streets in hopes of making an impact on the military and others to not be loyal to Maduro.

The Trump Administration voiced it’s support for the Venezuelan people, calling Maduro a “dictator” and “illegitimate.”

One protester, Judith Crocker, explained her reason for coming out saying, “When the country doesn’t provide you with good education, health and food, that’s when the problem comes, and there is a lot of people with hunger. They are hungry, and they’re looking for food.”

President Donald Trump officially recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s president, who recently declared himself interim president.

