Venezuelan community in South Florida reacts to U.S. trade ban with Maduro’s administration

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Trump signed an executive order to impose an economic embargo on Venezuela in a move designed to force Nicolás Maduro out of office, and the Venezuelan community in Doral is reacting to the ban.

The President wrote a letter to Congress Monday night, calling the embargo necessary in response to Maduro regime.

The following morning, a senior Venezuelan official accused Trump and his administration of international banditry.

The move expands existing sanctions against the Maduro government. Under the total economic embargo, American companies and individuals are banned from doing business with the government, and Venezuelan officials with ties to Madura are barred from entering the U.S., a move some in South Florida are celebrating.

“I think if everyone would band together they’d end that misery pretty fast,” said Carlos Gueits, a supporter of the embargo. “Anything we can do to alleviate that, I think, is a good thing.”

The Trump administration released a statement saying, “The United States will use every appropriate tool to end Maduro’s hold on Venezuela, support the Venezuelan people’s access to humanitarian assistance, and ensure a democratic transition in Venezuela.”

Maduro has not commented nor responded to the latest move from the U.S. government.

