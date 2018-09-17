NEW YORK (AP) — Vehicles that caught fire in a parking garage have sent thick black smoke billowing over a New York City neighborhood.

The Fire Department of New York says seven firefighters were treated for injuries as the fire raged Monday in the Mill Basin neighborhood of Brooklyn. It says none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The fire broke out on two floors of the four-story garage at around 9 a.m.

NY1 television says the Kings Plaza mall was closed as a result.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.